Police ambush 'pre-arranged fight' between Portsmouth teenagers
Police were tipped off to the planned scrap between two boys on Thursday around 3pm in a park near St Mary’s Church in Fratton.
The force said the fight “did not involve any weapons” amid reports of teenagers taking knives to the meet-up.
Several police vehicles were seen in Woodland Street, close to Portsmouth Academy, as officers intervened. Several teenagers were then seen running from the scene.
A police spokesperson said it was “a pre-arranged fight” before adding: “Police were made aware at around 3pm of a pre-arranged fight involving two teenagers in a park near St Mary’s Church.
“Officers attended the area and spoke to both parties in the presence of their parents. A group of teenagers, which had formed in the area during this incident, was dispersed.”