Police ambush 'pre-arranged fight' between Portsmouth teenagers

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Mar 2025, 16:42 BST
A pre-arranged fight between teenagers was ambushed by police in a Portsmouth park - with a group of youths seen running from the scene.

Police ambush fight near St Mary’s Church.placeholder image
Police ambush fight near St Mary’s Church. | Stu Vaizey

Police were tipped off to the planned scrap between two boys on Thursday around 3pm in a park near St Mary’s Church in Fratton.

The force said the fight “did not involve any weapons” amid reports of teenagers taking knives to the meet-up.

Several police vehicles were seen in Woodland Street, close to Portsmouth Academy, as officers intervened. Several teenagers were then seen running from the scene.

A police spokesperson said it was “a pre-arranged fight” before adding: “Police were made aware at around 3pm of a pre-arranged fight involving two teenagers in a park near St Mary’s Church.

“Officers attended the area and spoke to both parties in the presence of their parents. A group of teenagers, which had formed in the area during this incident, was dispersed.”

