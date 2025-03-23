Police ambush 'pre-arranged fight' between Portsmouth teenagers

A pre-arranged fight between teenagers was ambushed by police in a Portsmouth park - with a group of youths seen running from the scene.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police ambush fight near St Mary’s Church. | Stu Vaizey

Police were tipped off to the planned scrap between two boys on Thursday around 3pm in a park near St Mary’s Church in Fratton.

The force said the fight “did not involve any weapons” amid reports of teenagers taking knives to the meet-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several police vehicles were seen in Woodland Street, close to Portsmouth Academy, as officers intervened. Several teenagers were then seen running from the scene.

A police spokesperson said it was “a pre-arranged fight” before adding: “Police were made aware at around 3pm of a pre-arranged fight involving two teenagers in a park near St Mary’s Church.

“Officers attended the area and spoke to both parties in the presence of their parents. A group of teenagers, which had formed in the area during this incident, was dispersed.”