By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 5th May 2025, 12:13 BST
Police are appealing for help in finding a missing man as they become “increasingly concerned for his welfare”.

Luke Meller, 30, from Portsmouth was last seen outside the Best Kebab on London Road at around 7pm on Sunday, May 4.

Luke Meller has not been seen since 7pm on Sunday, May 4. | Hampshire police

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Can you help us find missing Luke Meller? We are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Luke is described as having a shaved head with a slight beard. He was last seen wearing black or dark blue trousers, a grey t-shirt, with white shoes.

“If you see Luke, or think you may have seen him since 7pm yesterday, please call us on 999 with reference 44250194319.”

