Police have launched an appeal to help find a missing man last seen in Southsea earlier today.

Police are asking for help in finding Luke Scott who was last seen in Southsea today. They are extremely concerned for his welfare. | Hampshire Police

Luke Scott, 39, was last seen in the Rochester Road area of Southsea at around midday on Sunday, January 5. Police have turned to the public for help as they are extremely concerned for his welfare.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Have you seen missing Luke Scott? We have been carrying out extensive enquiries to try to locate Luke, but are extremely concerned for his welfare, and are now turning to you for assistance.

“He is described as white, 6ft tall, slim build with a beard. Luke was last seen wearing a brown coat with the hood up, brown boots and blue or tan coloured trousers.

“If you think you’ve seen Luke since he went missing or think you might know where he is now, please call us immediately on 999 quoting 44250005458.”