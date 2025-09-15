Police hunt Sussex man with links to Portsmouth after failing to appear in court

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Sep 2025, 16:23 BST
Police are appealing for help in locating a man that failed to appear in a Sussex court.

Gary Gratwick, 35, has links to Portsmouth and Havant with police asking for anyone with information of his whereabouts to call 999.

Gary Gratwick, 35, is wanted by the police after failing to appear in court. He has links to Portsmouth, Havant and Southampton.placeholder image
Gary Gratwick, 35, is wanted by the police after failing to appear in court. He has links to Portsmouth, Havant and Southampton. | Sussex Police

Sussex police initially released an appeal last week describing Gratwick as approximately 6ft with ginger hair. Hampshire police have now shared the appeal confirming he has links to Portsmouth, Havant, and Southampton.

A Sussex police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find Gary Gratwick?The 35-year-old is wanted for failing to appear in court as well as other offences.

“Gary is described as approximately 6ft with ginger hair, and has links to Chichester, Bognor, Selsey and Hampshire. Please share and dial 999 if you see him or know of his whereabouts, quoting crime reference 47250006526.”

