Police hunt Sussex man with links to Portsmouth after failing to appear in court
Gary Gratwick, 35, has links to Portsmouth and Havant with police asking for anyone with information of his whereabouts to call 999.
Sussex police initially released an appeal last week describing Gratwick as approximately 6ft with ginger hair. Hampshire police have now shared the appeal confirming he has links to Portsmouth, Havant, and Southampton.
A Sussex police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find Gary Gratwick?The 35-year-old is wanted for failing to appear in court as well as other offences.
“Gary is described as approximately 6ft with ginger hair, and has links to Chichester, Bognor, Selsey and Hampshire. Please share and dial 999 if you see him or know of his whereabouts, quoting crime reference 47250006526.”