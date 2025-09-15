Ex-Southsea man admits stabbing woman outside office in Whiteley

A former Southsea man has admitted stabbing a woman outside an office in Whiteley.

Anwar Ashraf, 37, pleaded guilty to knifing the woman at Parkway around 9.15am on Wednesday 30 April. The victim was left with life threatening injuries and rushed to hospital where she was last described as stable.

Ashraf, of no fixed address but had previously resided in Southsea recently, has now admitted wounding with intent and possession of a blade but denies attempted murder. He was due to go on trial at Winchester Crown Court but it was not ready to proceed and has now been relisted for March 23 next year. A pre-trial hearing will take place on December 12. He remains remanded in custody.

A police spokesperson previously said: “A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She had stab wounds to her abdomen, chest, back and arm. She remains in hospital in a stable condition.”

Det Ch Insp Alex Spratt previously said: "We understand the concern this incident will cause among those working in the area, but we believe this to be a targeted incident and there is currently nothing to suggest a risk to the wider community.”