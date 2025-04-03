Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has pled guilty to supplying heroin and cocaine in Portsmouth after he was extradited from America where he fled while on bail.

Samuel Watts, 29, of no fixed abode in Portsmouth, was arrested in April 2020 on suspicion of drug supply offences. However, while on bail he fled the UK and was tracked across several countries before being arrested in New York by the US Marshall Service in February this year.

After being extradited back to the UK, he pled guilty to the below charges at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, March 31:

Conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – Cocaine

Conspiracy to supply a Class A drug – Heroin

Arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “A 29 year-old man has been convicted at Portsmouth Crown Court for his involvement in the supply of cocaine and heroin in Portsmouth between February and April 2020.

“Following an investigation led by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Eastern Serious and Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) team, with support from the Portsmouth High Harm Team, Samuel Watts of no fixed abode in Portsmouth was arrested in April 2020

“Whilst on bail for the offences, Watts fled the country, resulting in the launch of a subsequent investigation that tracked him across several countries. He was eventually located in New York, USA, where in February 2025 he was arrested by the US Marshalls Service and extradited back to the UK.”

Watts has been remanded in custody and he will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday, April 17 for sentencing.