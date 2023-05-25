The national week of action tackling knife crime, known as Operation Sceptre, took place last week between May 15-21, when Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary joined forces to make the streets safer along with partners, schools and organisations. The campaign also focused on the prevention and education of young people about the dangers of carrying a weapon.

Hampshire police reported 123 knives were disposed of across the force region by members of the public using the knife surrender bins that were installed in 16 locations in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. There was an increase in stop searches, from 63 to 142, compared to Op Sceptre last November, with 14 knives recovered and 17 arrests, as part of targeted patrols and intelligence-led policing.

Gosport police search for weapons at pub. Hants police

The Havant High Harm Team supported by the Violent Crime Taskforce arrested a male on May 18 when plain clothes officers were on patrols in Leigh Park. Officers sighted suspicious behaviour by a male who then engaged in a drug deal - he was detained and arrested.

He was found in possession of class B controlled drugs. A search of his address followed, where officers recovered further controlled drugs and a selection of weapons that includes knuckle dusters, machetes, samurai sword and telescopic batons that are illegal to own even in a private dwelling.

Operations using knife arches were carried out in four of the districts. These were used as a visual deterrent and to engage with the community. No knives were seized as a result of these operations, but community feedback for the initiatives was very positive. At the University of Winchester, in a joint operation with the university’s security, 743 people went through the arch. No weapons were found.

Knives recovered by police. Pic Hants police

During the week, 88 test purchases were carried out in total, in eight of the districts. Officers, along with council licensing teams and Trading Standards used volunteers to test purchase knives with a combination use of under 18s and under 25s to test the ‘Challenge 25’ policy businesses should be following. Of the 41 under 18s operations, five failed; and of the 47 ‘Challenge 25’ operations that took place, 16 failed. Three of the businesses that failed were issued with community resolutions and the others have been given advice.

Knife crime tactical lead for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Constabulary, inspector Sarah Nicholson, said: ‘Throughout the week of Operation Sceptre, Officers have carried out intelligence-led activity across all the districts, concentrating on knife crime hotspots and focussing on those individuals known to carry knives. They have also focussed on preventing knife crime, engaging with communities, carried out knife sweeps and promoted education around the dangers of carrying knives. The operation has been a huge success with some excellent results and community engagement to prevent knife crime has been carried out in every district.

‘We’ve also been working very closely with the charity, Fearless, who have been an excellent support in engaging and educating young people around the dangers and ramifications of knife crime. We launched an impactful campaign together that highlighted the truths surrounding knife crime, raising awareness around reporting crimes anonymously, and encouraging them to not carry a knife for their own safety and the safety of others. The response has been incredible.

‘Knife crime will continue to be a priority for us, beyond the national week of action, to ensure people feel safe in their communities. We will continue to work with partners and will relentlessly pursue criminals who choose to carry a knife and be involved in criminal activity.

‘I would like to thank all our partners who have worked with us to engage and educate and make Hampshire and Isle of Wight a safe place to live and visit, as well as all those who surrendered knifes during the week. I would encourage anyone who knows anyone carrying a knife or in fear from knife crime to report this via one of the links below, as we need the community to help us identify those individuals involved in knife crime and prevent harm.’

Police and crime commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, Donna Jones, said: ‘My pledge, as Commissioner, is to ensure that everyone who lives, works or visits Hampshire and the Isle of Wight can walk the streets without fear of violence or intimidation.

‘Operation Sceptre has helped make our communities safer because each knife taken off our streets is a potential life saved. I have been so pleased to see the results from this intensified week of action from engaging with young people to proactive patrols, and I will continue to do everything I can to ensure the force is equipped to tackle knife crime and serious violence.

‘That is why here in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, the Violence Reduction Unit and the Violent Crime Task Force, which I have committed £3m worth of funding to, are at the very heart of tackling violent crime long term.’

Find out more about knife crime and what you can do here: Hampshire: New campaign launched to highlight ‘truth about carrying a knife’ | Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org)

To report a crime call 101 or in an emergency it’s 999.

You can report a crime anonymously through Crimestoppers or Fearless.