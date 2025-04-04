Wanted Andre Aguiar re-arrested after failing to appear at Southampton Crown Court
A man wanted after failing to appear at a Hampshire court has been re-arrested.
Andre Aguiar, 27, failed to appear at Southampton Crown Court after not complying with a suspended sentence order. Hampshire police released a public appeal for information on February 3.
Police have now confirmed that Aguiar was found and re-arrested in Bristol shortly after.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “The wanted man was arrested, and appeared before Bristol Magistrates Court, at the beginning of February in relation to the warrant for failing to appear at court.”