Wanted Andre Aguiar re-arrested after failing to appear at Southampton Crown Court

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 11:14 BST
A man wanted after failing to appear at a Hampshire court has been re-arrested.

Andre Aguiar, 27, failed to appear at Southampton Crown Court after not complying with a suspended sentence order. Hampshire police released a public appeal for information on February 3.

Police have now confirmed that Aguiar was found and re-arrested in Bristol shortly after.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “The wanted man was arrested, and appeared before Bristol Magistrates Court, at the beginning of February in relation to the warrant for failing to appear at court.”

