Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to regarding the theft of four jackets from a store in Hampshire.

Four North Face jackets were stolen from Cotswold Outdoor in Hedge End between 11.51am and 11.57am on Friday, January 24. The jackets were worth a combined value of £537.60 with police now appealing for help from the public in identifying the man.

Police would like to speak to this man who they believe will be able to help them with an investigation into stolen North Face jackets. | Hampshire Police

Police describe the man as:

White

Aged between 50 and 60 years

Larger build

Approximately 5ft 10ins tall

Stubble, facial hair

Wearing a dark coloured flat cap, dark blue jeans and a black jacket.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We believe the man in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us.

“Also, if you witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.

“You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44250034960.”

The spokesperson added: “You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/”