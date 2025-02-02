Police release CCTV image appeal after North Face jackets stolen from Hedge End shop
Four North Face jackets were stolen from Cotswold Outdoor in Hedge End between 11.51am and 11.57am on Friday, January 24. The jackets were worth a combined value of £537.60 with police now appealing for help from the public in identifying the man.
Police describe the man as:
- White
- Aged between 50 and 60 years
- Larger build
- Approximately 5ft 10ins tall
- Stubble, facial hair
- Wearing a dark coloured flat cap, dark blue jeans and a black jacket.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We believe the man in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us.
“Also, if you witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.
“You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44250034960.”
The spokesperson added: “You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/”