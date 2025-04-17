Police spot driver taking a selfie while driving 60mph on the M27 in Portsmouth
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A police motorcycle was surprised to spot a driver taking a selfie as it approached the car while driving on the M27.
The car was driving 60mph while taking the picture and did not notice that there was police motorcycle approaching on the outside lane. The driver was subsequently pulled over and will receive six points on her licence for the offence.
Police released a picture of the incident online. A spokesperson said: “This driver was so focused on taking a "selfie" whilst driving at 60mph, she failed to see in her mirrors the police motorcycle as it approached. She will receive 6 points on her licence taking it up to 9 points.
“Do no use your phone whilst driving.”