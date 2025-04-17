Police spot driver taking a selfie while driving 60mph on the M27 in Portsmouth

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 08:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A police motorcycle was surprised to spot a driver taking a selfie as it approached the car while driving on the M27.

The car was driving 60mph while taking the picture and did not notice that there was police motorcycle approaching on the outside lane. The driver was subsequently pulled over and will receive six points on her licence for the offence.

A police motorcycle spotted this driver taking a selfie while driving on the motorway.A police motorcycle spotted this driver taking a selfie while driving on the motorway.
A police motorcycle spotted this driver taking a selfie while driving on the motorway. | Hampshire Police

Police released a picture of the incident online. A spokesperson said: “This driver was so focused on taking a "selfie" whilst driving at 60mph, she failed to see in her mirrors the police motorcycle as it approached. She will receive 6 points on her licence taking it up to 9 points.

“Do no use your phone whilst driving.”

Click here to find out about The News’ emails and get our headlines delivered to your inbox

Related topics:Police
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice