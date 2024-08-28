Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have given an update over an attempted murder probe where a bleeding man walked into a shop and begged for help after being stabbed.

Police in Wimpole Street | Stuart Vaizey

As previously reported, the injured 22-year-old victim pleaded for help at Best One on Fratton Road, Fratton, at 2.40am on Friday 16 August as blood poured from his injuries. He has since been discharged from hospital.

Police launched an investigation and were seen carrying out searches nearby in Wimpole Street before three women and two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A police spokesperson previously said: “We were called along with our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service to Best One on Fratton Road after a 22-year-old man presented himself to staff requesting medical assistance after he had been seriously assaulted.

“He has been taken to hospital for treatment for broken ribs and other injuries, including possible stab wounds. He remains in a stable condition at hospital. Detectives are working to establish the circumstances of what happened. As part of the police enquiries, officers searched a property at Wimpole Street.”

Two women, aged 35 and 37, and two men, aged 37 and 56, all from Southsea, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The 37-year-old man was released on conditional bail until Friday, November 15 whilst enquiries continue.

The 37-year-old woman, 34-year-old woman and 56-year-old man were released on conditional bail until Saturday, November 16.

Now police have said a 40-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed until Sunday 17 November pending further enquiries.

A resident previously said of the incident: “He walked into (the shop) where he started to get help and they called 999 and were holding his wounds so he didn't bleed out.”