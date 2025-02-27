Portsmouth man appears in court over attempted murder of woman
Gary Buckingham, 47, of Highbury Grove, was arrested after a woman in her 60s was seriously injured in an attack at an address on Chatsworth Avenue. She was rushed to hospital in a serious non-life threatening condition.
Buckingham was charged with attempted murder before appearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he indicated a not guilty plea. He was remanded in custody ahead of a trial on March 31.
A Hampshire police spokesperson previously said: “We were called at 4.25pm on Tuesday, February 25 to Morrisons Daily on Chatsworth Avenue, with reports that a woman in her 60s had been seriously assaulted at an address on the same road.
“Officers and colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service attended, and the woman was taken to hospital with a serious, but non-life threatening, injury to her head.
“Following enquiries, 47 year-old Gary Buckingham of Highbury Grove in Portsmouth has been charged with attempted murder.”