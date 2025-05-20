Portsmouth man due in court to face Hedge End shoplifting charges after champagne stolen

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 20th May 2025, 14:42 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 14:43 BST
A Portsmouth man has been summoned to court to face shoplifting charges after items were stolen from a supermarket.

George Campion, 24, of no fixed abode, has been summoned to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court on Monday, June 30 after a number of items were taken from Sainsbury’s in Hedge End.

Most Popular

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “A 24-year-old man from Portsmouth is due to appear in court to face a shoplifting charge. It follows a reported theft of items, including champagne, from Sainsbury's, Tollbar Way, Hedge End on Thursday, March 27.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Following the issuing of a postal requisition, George Campion, of no fixed abode, is due to face the charges when he appears at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 30.”

Click here to find out about The News’ email series and receive our headlines delivered to your inbox for free

Related topics:Sainsbury's
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice