Portsmouth man due in court to face Hedge End shoplifting charges after champagne stolen
George Campion, 24, of no fixed abode, has been summoned to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court on Monday, June 30 after a number of items were taken from Sainsbury’s in Hedge End.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “A 24-year-old man from Portsmouth is due to appear in court to face a shoplifting charge. It follows a reported theft of items, including champagne, from Sainsbury's, Tollbar Way, Hedge End on Thursday, March 27.
“Following the issuing of a postal requisition, George Campion, of no fixed abode, is due to face the charges when he appears at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 30.”