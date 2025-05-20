A Portsmouth man has been summoned to court to face shoplifting charges after items were stolen from a supermarket.

George Campion, 24, of no fixed abode, has been summoned to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court on Monday, June 30 after a number of items were taken from Sainsbury’s in Hedge End.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “A 24-year-old man from Portsmouth is due to appear in court to face a shoplifting charge. It follows a reported theft of items, including champagne, from Sainsbury's, Tollbar Way, Hedge End on Thursday, March 27.

“Following the issuing of a postal requisition, George Campion, of no fixed abode, is due to face the charges when he appears at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 30.”