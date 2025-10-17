Man who sexually assaulted a teenager and headbutted her dad jailed for 14 months
Philip Rooney, 48, touched a 16-year-old girl inappropriately over her clothing on Milton Lane on Monday, July 21. The victim then ran home and told her parents, with her father then finding Rooney and detaining him.
He managed to escape after repeatedly headbutting the father causing him a bloody nose. Rooney was identified by a police officer and arrested the next day.
Today (October 17), Rooney was sentenced to 14 months in prison at Winchester Crown Court having been found guilty by a jury at the same court on September 15.
Detective Constable Amy Thatcher from the Eastern Criminal Investigations Department said, “I am pleased with today’s sentence and to see Rooney face justice for his actions.
“I understand that coming forward to police to report can feel difficult and scary, but we have specialist teams who will support you.
“We are here to listen to anyone who has been the victim of a sexual assault and we promise to take every report incredibly seriously and investigate robustly.”
Information and contact details relating to sexual abuse support services, can be found on the police’s dedicated web page: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rsa/rape-and-sexual-assault/support-for-victims-of-rape-and-sexual-assault/