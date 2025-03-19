Portsmouth men jailed for a year each after dealing spice in the city

Published 19th Mar 2025, 12:17 BST
Two Portsmouth men have been jailed after admitting to dealing spice.

Paul Moschakis, 40, of St Augustine Road in Portsmouth has been jailed for a year after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply drug of a Class B (Spice).
Paul Moschakis, 40, of St Augustine Road in Portsmouth has been jailed for a year after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply drug of a Class B (Spice).

Benjamin Old, 28, and Paul Moschakis, 40, were sentenced to a year in prison each at Portsmouth Crown Court on Wednesday, March 12. They were arrested on Wednesday, February 12 with police finding a significant amount of spice and cash at Old’s address, as well as a more spice, a knife and scales at Moschakis’ address.

Benjamin Old, 28, of St Augustine Road in Portsmouth, pled guilty to possession with intent to supply drug of a Class B (Spice).
Benjamin Old, 28, of St Augustine Road in Portsmouth, pled guilty to possession with intent to supply drug of a Class B (Spice).

The two men, both of St Augustine Road in Portsmouth, pled guilty to possession with intent to supply drug of a Class B (Spice) as well as possessing criminal property. Additionally, Moschakis pled guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

DC Hannah Fullman from the Eastern Investigations Team said, “We take drug offences incredibly seriously in Portsmouth and I am very pleased to see these two offenders face justice for their actions.

“Drug supply has a serious and negative impact on our communities and we are determined to relentlessly pursue perpetrators and seek results like these - removing offenders from the streets and making the City safer for all.”

