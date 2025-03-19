Portsmouth men jailed for a year each after dealing spice in the city

Two Portsmouth men have been jailed after admitting to dealing spice.

Paul Moschakis, 40, of St Augustine Road in Portsmouth has been jailed for a year after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply drug of a Class B (Spice). | Hampshire police

Benjamin Old, 28, and Paul Moschakis, 40, were sentenced to a year in prison each at Portsmouth Crown Court on Wednesday, March 12. They were arrested on Wednesday, February 12 with police finding a significant amount of spice and cash at Old’s address, as well as a more spice, a knife and scales at Moschakis’ address.

Benjamin Old, 28, of St Augustine Road in Portsmouth, pled guilty to possession with intent to supply drug of a Class B (Spice). | Hampshire police

The two men, both of St Augustine Road in Portsmouth, pled guilty to possession with intent to supply drug of a Class B (Spice) as well as possessing criminal property. Additionally, Moschakis pled guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

DC Hannah Fullman from the Eastern Investigations Team said, “We take drug offences incredibly seriously in Portsmouth and I am very pleased to see these two offenders face justice for their actions.

“Drug supply has a serious and negative impact on our communities and we are determined to relentlessly pursue perpetrators and seek results like these - removing offenders from the streets and making the City safer for all.”