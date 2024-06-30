Portsmouth ranks worst for "devastating" dog attacks on postal workers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth ranks as worst in the UK for dog attacks on postal workers, new research has found.

The dog was seized by SNT officers following the attack.

Royal Mail said there were 2,206 dog attacks in the year to March, an increase of 15% on the previous 12 months. Some of the attacks had caused permanent and disabling injuries to postmen and women. Royal Mail launched its annual Dog Awareness Week with another plea for responsible dog ownership.

The research found a concerning rise in attacks causing serious and significant injury to postal workers, totalling 82 compared to 33 the previous year. Highest-risk locations were found to include Portsmouth, Belfast , Bristol, Brighton and Plymouth. Most dog attacks took place at the front door, followed by the garden, drive or yard.

Some attacks happened in the street or road. One in five incidents happened through letterboxes even though dog owners (or those in care of a dog) can be prosecuted if their pets have free access to the letterbox and cause injury to any delivery worker whether the owner is at home or not. Dog attacks resulted in more than 2,273 days of absence in 2023/24, with the longest period of absence being 197 days.

Lizz Lloyd, Royal Mail’s health & safety director, said: “We are saddened and disappointed to see attacks on our staff continue to increase. Dog attacks have a devastating effect on our people, and we are appealing to dog owners to think twice when the postman calls.

“All dog attacks can have life-changing consequences for victims, even when the physical injury is not significant. Almost half of attacks happen at the front door and over a quarter in the front garden, so this is not just a Royal Mail issue, many other organisations face the same problem.”

Dave Joyce, health & safety officer at the Communication Workers’ Union, said: “Dog-bite incidents and severe dog attacks are continuing to experience a very concerning increase and upwards trend across the UK and that constitutes a growing risk and occupational safety and health problems for postal workers.

“The key objective of Dog Awareness Week is primarily to remind the public to be aware of their legal and moral responsibilities to control their dogs and prevent dog attacks on postal workers who are providing them with a great public service.