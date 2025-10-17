£750 worth of meat and spirits stolen from Gosport Waitrose with CCTV images released
The offences took place over four days with items stolen from Waitrose on Stoke Road, Gosport, on August 14, August 18, August 19, and September 15.
Police have released an appeal to find a man they would like to speak to regarding the incidents. He is described as:
- 30 to 35-years-old
- White
- Medium built
- Light brown hair
- Wearing a grey Adidas hoody
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Following extensive enquiries, we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious.
If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please call 101 and quote 44250368327.
You can also share any information with us online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website:https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or report via their website,https://crimestoppers-uk.org/”