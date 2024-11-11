Renewed witness appeal after man tried to grab girl at Alver Valley Country Park - man released
Police said that at around 12.30pm on Sunday, November 3, a 12-year-old girl was approached by a man she did not know at Alver Valley Country Park, who then took hold of her arm and her waist. The girl pushed the man away before running to safety. The incident is described as occurring in the woods near to the main car park, next to a blue pole with a yellow sign.
A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said a man they had previously arrested has now been released with no further action against him following extensive enquiries.
They said: “Detectives investigating this incident are continuing their enquiries, including an extensive review of CCTV in the area and speaking to witnesses.
“We believe there are people who will have been in the area at the time of the incident who have not yet spoken to us. The area in which this occurred is a popular country park, which is used in particular by dog walkers, and we believe it would have been relatively busy on that afternoon.
“The man involved is described as: white; aged between 50 and 65 years of age; 5ft 8ins tall; skinny; scruffy beard; shoulder length hair – brown with some grey and wearing a light red jacket/fleece and grey trousers
“Were you in the park at around 12.30pm? Perhaps you were filming or taking photos on your phone and may have captured something suspicious or a man matching the description below? Or were you driving in the area and have dash cam that may have captured something that could assist our enquiries?
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44240479687. You can also submit information to us online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form atcrimestoppers-uk.org.”