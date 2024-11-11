Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses after a man attempted to grab a 12-year-old girl in woods in Lee-on-the-Solent.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said that at around 12.30pm on Sunday, November 3, a 12-year-old girl was approached by a man she did not know at Alver Valley Country Park, who then took hold of her arm and her waist. The girl pushed the man away before running to safety. The incident is described as occurring in the woods near to the main car park, next to a blue pole with a yellow sign.

There is much to enjoy in Gosport's wildlife haven through the changing seasons - with autumn being particularly lovely. With wood walks and ponds to explore - and of course a park for those with children and an on site cafe and toilets - it really does have it all. Picture: Sarah Standing (180641-3088)

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said a man they had previously arrested has now been released with no further action against him following extensive enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “Detectives investigating this incident are continuing their enquiries, including an extensive review of CCTV in the area and speaking to witnesses.

“We believe there are people who will have been in the area at the time of the incident who have not yet spoken to us. The area in which this occurred is a popular country park, which is used in particular by dog walkers, and we believe it would have been relatively busy on that afternoon.

“The man involved is described as: white; aged between 50 and 65 years of age; 5ft 8ins tall; skinny; scruffy beard; shoulder length hair – brown with some grey and wearing a light red jacket/fleece and grey trousers

“Were you in the park at around 12.30pm? Perhaps you were filming or taking photos on your phone and may have captured something suspicious or a man matching the description below? Or were you driving in the area and have dash cam that may have captured something that could assist our enquiries?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44240479687. You can also submit information to us online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form atcrimestoppers-uk.org.”