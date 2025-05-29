A man has suffered potential “life changing” injuries after being hit by a car in the early hours of the morning with the driver not stopping.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 38-year-old man was struck by a dark coloured car at around 3am on Montefiore Drive, Sarisbury Green, on Thursday, May 29, which caused serious injuries to his pelvis. It is believed that two people were acting suspicious in the area shortly beforehand trying car door handles.

Police are now appealing from help from the public with their investigation. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We’re investigating a serious injury collision that took place in Sarisbury Green early this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 38-year-old man was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment to serious, potentially life changing, injuries to his pelvis. His condition is described as stable. A road closure was in place throughout the morning to allow enquiries to be undertaken.

“Our investigation is ongoing to locate the vehicle and all those involved. No arrests have been made at this time. Detectives believe that there may have been two people acting suspiciously in the area trying car door handles shortly before this incident.

The spokesperson added: “Officers are carrying out house-to-house enquiries and we are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have doorbell or dashcam footage that can assist us. Additionally if you think you have been a victim of vehicle crime in the area please contact us.

“Anyone who believes that they may have seen the car or two people acting suspiciously in the area should call 101 quoting 44250233585.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information can also be submitted via the police’s website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org