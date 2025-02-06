Locals have said a “savage” daytime street attack caught on camera that left a man fighting for life was “scary”.

Police and a forensic officer at Lalys Pharmacy on Wednesday night | Stu Vaizey

A massive police response attended the disturbing incident on the busy Kingston Road around 12.30pm on Wednesday that saw a 53-year-old man knifed in the stomach in front of shocked passersby. Three women and two men were arrested over the attempted murder.

The victim was rushed to hospital with police saying last night he was “still alive” as rumours swirled. Today police have said “there is no update at this time”.

A social media video which recorded the incident showed a scrap involving two men - one of whom is brandishing a knife - before another man nearby was stabbed. Police have now said the man involved in the initial altercation “was not injured”.

Kingston Road street attack in Portsmouth leaves man fighting for life | Stu Vaizey

A spokesperson for Lalys Pharmacy said the incident started on the street before the victim sought help in the pharmacy. “The victim staggered to the pharmacy where our staff were able to attend to his wounds until the ambulance crew took over,” they said.

The pharmacy was closed yesterday as police - including forensic officers - investigated. Rubbish was seen strewn across the pharmacy floor where there also appeared to be blood. The pharmacy is open again today as normal.

The incident was described as “very scary” by an eye witness who added: “Police then came and closed the road and shut the pharmacy.”

The horrifying broad daylight attack caused a massive disturbance in the area. One business owner said: “I turned up to chaos. There were police and paramedics everywhere. It was carnage.

“There were all sorts of rumours flying about but it was at least good to hear (from the police) it wasn’t a random attack. It was of some comfort to know there wasn’t a lunatic on the loose running about. It’s savage what happened in broad daylight. It’s business as usual today.”

Another local said: “It’s a shame and very sad. But there’s a lot of trouble here. It’s a magnet for trouble.

“There’s lots of families nearby too which makes it even worse. The area is dangerous and something needs to be done.”

A third person added: “There’s often trouble around here but this was awful. None of us need this kind of thing happening on doorstep.”

A police spokesperson said on Wednesday: “A 53-year-old man was seriously assaulted by another man and officers are still establishing what happened.

“He has been taken to hospital for treatment to an injury to his stomach. His condition is described as serious and potentially life threatening at this time.”

On top of the large police response to the scene of the incident, officers were seen raiding properties in Somerstown with a cordon placed by a block of flats and police guarding the area.

Police have arrested a 39-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a knife, blade, or sharp pointed article in a public place.

An 18-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy to murder, a 23-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of cannabis, and a 19-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 50-year-old woman from Portsmouth has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. They all remain in custody at this time.