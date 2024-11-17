Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has suffered “ABH-level” injuries after being kicked and punched in a serious assault with police releasing CCTV images of a man they want to speak to.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in relation to a serious assault in Albert Road, Southsea. | Hampshire Police

The man in his 40s suffered “significant” swelling to his face and bruising to his body after an incident at the New Kwiki Mart on Albert Road, Southsea, on Saturday, September 7. Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to regarding the assault which occurred between 3.25am and 3.39am.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man? We would like to speak to him in connection with a serious assault on a man at New Kwiki Mart, Albert Road, Portsmouth.

“We believe the man in this image can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us.”

Police have released the below description of the man:

White

Aged between 25 and 30 years

Average height

Slim to medium build

Brown mid-length hair

Wearing a black T-shirt with a ‘Boss’ logo across the chest, blue jeans and black trainers

Three men have already been arrested in connection with the incident. A 20-year-old man and 24-year-old man, both from Wokingham, and a 38-year-old man from Winchester were all arrested on suspicion of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm.

All three have since been released on bail pending further enquires.

The police spokesperson added: “If you witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.

“You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44240384092. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website.”