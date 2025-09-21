Shock as van overturns in Southsea residential street in single-vehicle incident

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Sep 2025, 17:10 BST
There was shock in a residential Southsea road after a van overturned in a single vehicle collision.

Police were called to the junction of Talbot Road and Telephone Road in Southsea on Sunday, September 21 to reports of a van rolling over.

The car overturned at the junction of Telephone Road and Talbot Road.
The car overturned at the junction of Telephone Road and Talbot Road. | Contributed

There was only one vehicle involved in the incident and no injuries have been reported.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 2pm today, September 21, to reports of a single vehicle collision on Talbot Road after a van rolled.

“No injuries have been reported.”

