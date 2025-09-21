Shock as van overturns in Southsea residential street in single-vehicle incident
There was shock in a residential Southsea road after a van overturned in a single vehicle collision.
Police were called to the junction of Talbot Road and Telephone Road in Southsea on Sunday, September 21 to reports of a van rolling over.
There was only one vehicle involved in the incident and no injuries have been reported.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 2pm today, September 21, to reports of a single vehicle collision on Talbot Road after a van rolled.
“No injuries have been reported.”