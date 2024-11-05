A ‘brazen’ shoplifter has been jailed for two years after stealing thousands of pounds worth of goods.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ionel Dulea | Hampshire Police/Solent News

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Skincare products worth £1,242.34 were stolen from Boots in Aldershot on August 10

• Skincare products worth £2,673.62 were stolen from Boots in Aldershot on August 6

• Skincare products worth £2,099.29 were stolen from Boots in Andover on August 6

• Skincare products and perfume bottles worth £10,790 were stolen from Boots in Fareham on July 20

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Items worth £1,795.28 were stolen from Boots in Fareham on August 16

• Skincare and cosmetic products worth £3,898 were stolen from Boots in Andover on June 10

• Cosmetic products worth £887.77 were stolen from Boots in Fareham on May 19

• Skincare and smoking products worth £814.54 were stolen from the Boots in Andover on March 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• There was an attempted theft of cosmetic products worth £815.54 from Boots in Andover on March 1

A/PS Devon Smith, from the Test Valley Priority Crime Team, said: “Dulea’s brazen shoplifting affected a number of stores, shop workers and members of the community across a large part of Hampshire.

“Our message is clear – shoplifting in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight will not be tolerated.

“This sentencing should send a clear message to others who are thinking about stealing from the businesses in our area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will not be tolerated and we will work hard to bring you before the courts, where you will face the consequences.”

If you are a shop owner and experience shoplifting, contact the police by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website. For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.