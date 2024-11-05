'Brazen' shoplifter jailed for two years after pinching £24,000 worth of goods from Boots stores
Ionel Elvis Dulea, 47, of Stephenson Street, Gateshead, has been jailed for two years after stealing £24,000 worth of goods from Boots stores in Andover, Aldershot and Fareham between March and August this year.
• Skincare products worth £1,242.34 were stolen from Boots in Aldershot on August 10
• Skincare products worth £2,673.62 were stolen from Boots in Aldershot on August 6
• Skincare products worth £2,099.29 were stolen from Boots in Andover on August 6
• Skincare products and perfume bottles worth £10,790 were stolen from Boots in Fareham on July 20
• Items worth £1,795.28 were stolen from Boots in Fareham on August 16
• Skincare and cosmetic products worth £3,898 were stolen from Boots in Andover on June 10
• Cosmetic products worth £887.77 were stolen from Boots in Fareham on May 19
• Skincare and smoking products worth £814.54 were stolen from the Boots in Andover on March 1
• There was an attempted theft of cosmetic products worth £815.54 from Boots in Andover on March 1
A/PS Devon Smith, from the Test Valley Priority Crime Team, said: “Dulea’s brazen shoplifting affected a number of stores, shop workers and members of the community across a large part of Hampshire.
“Our message is clear – shoplifting in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight will not be tolerated.
“This sentencing should send a clear message to others who are thinking about stealing from the businesses in our area.
“It will not be tolerated and we will work hard to bring you before the courts, where you will face the consequences.”
If you are a shop owner and experience shoplifting, contact the police by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website.