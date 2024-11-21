Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hampshire man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for murder in what the crown prosecutor labelled a “despicable act of violence”.

Tom Alexander Ellison has been sentenced to 17 years in prison following the murder of Ian Jupe. | Hampshire Police

Tom Alexander Ellison, 35, of Mountain Ash Close, Southampton, was found guilty of murdering 58-year-old Ian Jupp by a jury at Southampton Crown Court yesterday (November 20). Following a hearing at the same court today, Ellison now faces 17 years and 194 days in prison with Ian’s sister speaking of her anguish in losing her brother.

She said: “I miss my brother so much. He was taken away from me and my family through this tragic incident that happened. I was asked to look after him on my mum’s death bed and unfortunately that didn’t happen.”

Ian was found deceased in his home on Mountain Ash Close on Tuesday, May 28 2024, with Ellison denying he had intentionally killed him but admitting that he intended to cause harm.

The court heard how Ian was last seen alive on the evening of Monday, May 27 before a friend found his body the next morning. Police deemed the circumstances to be suspicious and launched a murder investigation with a Home Office Post Mortem indicating Ian died as a result of compression to the neck. Enquiries then led officers to Ellison.

During the trial, prosecutor Charles Row KC told the court how Ellison had entered Ian’s flat shortly before 7.20am and murdered him before stealing his Post Office card, which he used a short time later to withdraw £480.10. He then returned to Ian’s flat and made calls to his phone in an attempt to cover up what he had done.

After today’s sentence, detective chief inspector Matthew Gillooly, senior investigating officer for the case, said: “We are pleased with the jury's verdict and today's sentence, and would like to thank all those involved in this investigation, who have worked tirelessly to hold the person responsible for Ian’s death accountable for his actions. We believe that the guilty verdict and sentence today reflects this.

“I hope that today’s result brings some level of closure to Ian’s family, as they now know that the person responsible for his death has been brought to justice. Our thoughts remain with Ian’s friends, family and all those that knew him today.”

Gavin Sumpter, a senior crown prosecutor with CPS Wessex, said: “Tom Ellison murdered Ian Jupe in a despicable act of violence. I would like to pay tribute to the strength of Mr Jupe’s family throughout these proceedings and I hope the outcome of this case brings some measure of comfort to them.

“Working with our criminal justice partners, the CPS is committed to ensuring that those who exploit and harm the most vulnerable members of our communities are held accountable for their actions.”