Southsea man charged with one of offence outraging public decency after incident in Portsmouth
Sinan Adali, 34, of Middle Street in Southsea has been charged with one offence of outraging public decency. The incident occurred around 7am on Monday, March 17, near to the junction of Eldon Street and Middle Street.
Police released an e-fit earlier this week as part of an appeal to identify the man. Adali was subsequently arrested and police have confirmed he has been charged,
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Spokesperson said: “Earlier this week we issued an appeal after a man was seen performing an indecent act while walking near to the junction of Eldon Street and Middle Street at around 7am on Monday, March 17.
“As part of our enquiries we’ve now charged 34-year-old Sinan Adali of Middle Street in Southsea with one offence of outraging public decency. He’s been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Thursday, June 12).”