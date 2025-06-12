A man has been charged following reports of a man performing an indecent act on himself in public.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sinan Adali, 34, of Middle Street in Southsea has been charged with one offence of outraging public decency. The incident occurred around 7am on Monday, March 17, near to the junction of Eldon Street and Middle Street.

Police released an e-fit earlier this week as part of an appeal to identify the man. Adali was subsequently arrested and police have confirmed he has been charged,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Spokesperson said: “Earlier this week we issued an appeal after a man was seen performing an indecent act while walking near to the junction of Eldon Street and Middle Street at around 7am on Monday, March 17.

“As part of our enquiries we’ve now charged 34-year-old Sinan Adali of Middle Street in Southsea with one offence of outraging public decency. He’s been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Thursday, June 12).”