Police in Portsmouth have pledged to ensure that tackling knife crime remains a priority in the city with more than 130 knives recently handed over.

It follows the recent week-long crackdown on knife crime with the annual Operation Sceptre seeing officers visiting areas where knives are hidden and carrying out targeted patrols and visits to people known to carry knives, as well as visiting schools and colleges to talk to young people about the risks and consequences of carrying a blade.

Chief Inspector Sarah Nicholson said: “Knife crime is a priority for all of our policing teams in Portsmouth. There are permanent knife surrender bins at the Eastern Police Investigation Centre and Portsmouth Central Police Stations and our work to keep our communities safe from serious violence is ongoing throughout the year.

“A 42-year-old man was arrested and subsequently charged after being found in possession of a kitchen knife in a public place. He’s been remanded to next appear in court on 24 June.

Police searched green spaces in the area where it is believed knifes and weapons are hidden | Hants Police

“Elsewhere officers seized a knife in Milton Park during one of the knife sweep patrols. During the Sceptre week of action 54 knives were recovered from the surrender bin at Portsmouth Central police station and 84 from the surrender bin at the Eastern Police Investigation Centre. These are just some of the examples where we’ve removed knives from the city’s streets.

“We continuously work with partners to manage individuals at risk of reoffending, identifying those who have been involved with knife-related offences and providing opportunities for engagement and diversion, pursuing prosecution and enforcement when appropriate”.

A metal pole was found in Milton Park by police in Portsmouth | Hants Police

The impact and fears about knife crime in the city has come into sharp focus following a number of stabbings as well as incidents of pupils bringing knives to school.

Police are encouraging residents and young people to report incidents of knife crime and seek help where it is needed.

A police statement said: “We want to encourage communities and young people to report information about weapon-enabled crime and other offences either by reporting it to police on 101 or by giving that information anonymously through independent charity, Crimestoppers or their under 18s service called Fearless, which can be accessed via Fearless.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

“Any parents and professionals concerned about knife crime in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight can visit Safe4Me for advice, help and support.”