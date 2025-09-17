Burglars were foiled by the police last night after they removed an ATM from a store in Locks Heath overnight.

The incident happened shortly before 4.30am today (Wednesday, September 17), with the ATM being removed from the Morrisons Daily at the Locks Heath Centre.

Police followed a Transit van that was leaving the area with the ATM in tow and were able to successfully stop the vehicle on Centre Way and recover the ATM. However, the driver ran away with no arrests being made at this time. A second vehicle was then found abandoned on Ascot Close which police believe is linked to the incident.

The police are now calling for any witnesses, or anyone with CCTV footage, to come forward.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are investigating a commercial burglary of an ATM at Locks Heath Centre that took place overnight. No arrests have been made at this time and our enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened and identify the individuals involved in this incident.

“If you were in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, please call 101 and quote 44250420433. Additionally, we’d like to hear from you if you have CCTV, dashcam, mobile phone, or doorbell camera footage that may assist our enquiries.”

Police advise that you can submit information via their website. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or report via their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/