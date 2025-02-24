Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenage boy was rescued in Gosport after getting stuck in the mud flats while out with his friends.

The incident occurred on Sunday, February 23 at around 2.40pm on the mud off of Quay Lane. Fire crews had to use specialist mud rescue gear to reach and rescue the teen with police, coastguard, and ambulance services also at the scene. The boy received medical treatment before being returned to his mum.

A teenager got caught in the mud at the bottom of Quay Lane, Gosport yesterday afternoon (February 23). Emergency services were on hand to deal with the incident and rescue him from the mud. | Hampshire Police

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokesperson said: “Gosport, Cosham and Fareham crews were alerted at 2.40pm before using mud paths and specialist mud rescue gear to reach and rescue the casualty.

“The boy received medical attention from South Central Ambulance Service paramedics before he was handed over to his mum. Coastguard and police teams were also a part of the multi-agency response.”

Police posted on Facebook that they hoped the incident would be a warning to all to stay away from the mud flats. The post said: “To be honest we felt a bit like a spare part for this one but the Fire Service used their equipment and well-practiced skills to get the young man back to shore.

“We hope this may serve as a warning to stay away from the mud flats, but mostly a shout out to our Blue Light colleagues for the work they do. Well done everyone.”

The fire service have reiterated that warning and released tips to help people stay safe around mud. They have advised people to stay on safe routes, carry a mobile phone, and stay aware of your surroundings. Further advice can be found on the fire service website.

It was the second mud incident that HIWFRS attended at the weekend after two women got stuck off Priory Road in Seaview on the Isle of Wight on Saturday afternoon. Crews from Ryde and Newport used specialist equipment to bring them back to dry land to be assessed by paramedics.