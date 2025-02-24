WATCH: Video captures terrifying ferocity of huge caravan storage unit blaze near Wickham

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 14:22 GMT
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 14:22 GMT
Fire crews have been battling a huge blaze at a storage unit near Wickham.

Video footage has captured the ferocity of a fire at a caravan storage unit in Church Road, Newtown near Wickham.

Fire crews received reports of the fire earlier this morning (February 24) and crews from multiple stations rushed to the scene.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were first alerted at 10.15am with crews from Fareham, Cosham, Droxford and Portchester currently in attendance, supported by vehicles from Southsea, Bordon, Ringwood, Eastleigh and SHQ.

“Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters are using hose reels and jets to tackle the flames.

“No people or animals have been injured in the fire. Local residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke, and to avoid the area.”

Emergency services remain at the scene of the fire while they continue to get it under control and there is currently a cordon in place for residents’ safety.

For more information about the fire, click here.

