Fire crews have been battling a huge blaze at a storage unit near Wickham.

Fire crews received reports of the fire earlier this morning (February 24) and crews from multiple stations rushed to the scene.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were first alerted at 10.15am with crews from Fareham, Cosham, Droxford and Portchester currently in attendance, supported by vehicles from Southsea, Bordon, Ringwood, Eastleigh and SHQ.

“Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters are using hose reels and jets to tackle the flames.

Emergency services remain at the scene of the fire while they continue to get it under control and there is currently a cordon in place for residents’ safety.