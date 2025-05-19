Police have hailed the sentencing of a teenager who stabbed a boy in the chest as they continue to tackle knife crime.

As reported by The News last week, a 16-year-old boy from Leicestershire was sentenced to two years and four months in a young offender’s institution on Wednesday, May 15 at Portsmouth Crown Court. The police have now commented on the result, stating it “underlines” that they will not “tolerate knife crime in Portsmouth.”

The incident occurred on Saturday, January 25 at around 5.24pm when a 16-year-old victim was found with a stab wound to the chest in Commercial Road. The stabbing itself had taken place in Arundel Street a short time earlier. The boy was taken to hospital and has since been discharged and continues his recovery.

A number of teens were arrested in the aftermath of the incident with the Leicestershire teen admitted to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, March 10.

District Commander for Portsmouth, Supt Paul Markham said: “I’m pleased that this court result underlines that we will not tolerate knife crime in Portsmouth. There are serious consequences for everyone involved in crimes like this, whether you are a victim or you have chosen to carry a knife. It’s important that we also highlight that tackling serious violence such as this, robustly dealing with offenders and working in partnership to prevent offending remain a priority in the city.

“This week will see Operation Sceptre taking place. This is Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s force-wide week of action to tackle knife crime. In Portsmouth, there are permanent knife surrender bins at the Eastern Police Investigation Centre and Portsmouth Central Police Station.

“A key focus of our work is prevention, and during the week of action, officers will run community engagement events across the city, including schools, community centres and youth clubs, to provide further education on the risks and consequences that come with choosing to carry a knife.

“We continuously work with partners to manage individuals at risk of reoffending, identifying those who have been involved with knife-related offences and providing opportunities for engagement and diversion, pursuing prosecution and enforcement when appropriate.”

Further to the sentencing, a 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has been released from bail without charge and will face no further action.

A 17 year-old boy from Gosport, two 17-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old man, all from Portsmouth arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have all been released from bail without charge and will face no further action.