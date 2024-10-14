Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman suffered potentially life threatening injuries after her motorcycle was involved in a collision yesterday as police call for witnesses.

The woman in her 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after her motorcycle collided with a car on the junction between Titchfield Road and The Paddock in Stubbington yesterday afternoon (October 13). Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers investigating a serious road traffic collision on Titchfield Road are appealing for witnesses and information.

“We were called at around 3.40pm yesterday (Sunday, October 13), following a report of a collision involving a white Nissan Micra and a black Kymco Agility motorcycle. The motorcyclist, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital with serious, potentially life-changing injuries.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact 101 and quote incident number 44240445560. We’d also like to hear from anyone who has any CCTV or dash-cam footage of the incident, or anyone who witnessed the vehicles prior to the collision.”

Police have advised that information can also be submitted via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.