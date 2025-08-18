Two men released on bail after brawl which resulted in one man needing hospital treatment
The incident occurred on George Street at around 10.44pm on Saturday, August 16 with one man requiring hospital treatment. Police cordoned off a section of the road by The Graham Arms while they investigated the incident.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “A 29-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a controlled drug of Class A.
“A 37-year-old from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent.”
These two men have now been bailed until November 16.
The police have confirmed that a third man, a 63-year-old, who was also arrested has been released with “no further action to be taken”.