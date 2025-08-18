The family of a Bishops Waltham man who died in a fatal crash last week have paid tribute to their “larger than life” dad, grandad, husband and brother.

Simon Andrews, 64, died on Thursday, August 14 when his red Ducati motorcycle and a blue Land Rover Discovery were involved in a collision on the B2177 Winchester Road, Bishops Waltham.

An investigation is ongoing with police calling for anyone with information to come forward.

Simon’s family have paid tribute to a man who was “beloved” in the community. They said: "It’s with very broken hearts that we are sharing this devastating news that our beloved Simon has died. The irony that he died doing one of the things he loved!

"Our family has been totally shaken and we know as a musical community you will also be shaken to the core. So many of you have already shown such love for him and our family

"He was full of life , the mad fool on top of anything he could climb to sing to you all.

"The entertainer, the biker, the snowflake hater but he was also, our Dad, our grandad, a devoted husband and brother.

"Simon was at heart a country man, his love of walks, his dogs, buildings, he was an engineer, as he said so often. His travels to America, one of the most amazing trips he recently enjoyed with Jackie, memories to hold close.

"If he was your mate, you definitely knew it. He would bend over backwards to help, but if you got on the wrong side, you knew about it too!

"We are struggling at the moment as it’s such a huge void in our lives, but we know he rocked your world and we also want to express how you all made his life so much richer.

"To our wonderful Simon , larger than life, always and forever in our hearts , he truly is Somethin’ Else ."

To help with their investigation, police are asking anyone who has information on the incident or relevant dash cam footage to call 101 referencing 44250366840.

Information can also be provided online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online.