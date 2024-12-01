The police have released images of two men they want to speak to regarding an attempted theft in Southsea.

Two men had gained access to a private car park in Albert Road at around 3.30pm on November 17 where they were able to get inside two cars. They were disturbed and fled the scene with no items reported stolen.

Police have now released images of two men they want to speak to. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “ We are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an attempted theft from vehicles in Southsea.

“We have been carrying out enquiries and are now in a position to release images of two men we would like to speak with. The first man has been described as being white, aged in his 20s with medium length brown hair and a moustache. He was wearing a blue coat with a red patch on the left arm.

“The second man has been described as being white, aged in his 20s with short to medium length brown hair. He was wearing a blue coat and was riding a red bike. We believe the men may have information which could help with our enquiries.

“If you are in the pictures, or if you know the men, please call police on 101, quoting 44240501500.”

Police have advised that information can also be submitted online via: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/