Hampshire traffic: One lane closed on the A3 northbound between Whitehill and Liphook closed due to flooding
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The A3 northbound has one lane closed between Whitehill and Liphook in Hampshire due to flooding following snowfall. Much of Hampshire was included in a yellow weather warning for snow and ice yesterday (January 4) and while many were not affected, areas further north did see snow.
National Highways have advised that the snowfall has affected the A3 south of the Hindhead Tunnel. It posted on social media: “1 (of 2) lanes closed on the A3 in Hampshire northbound between the A325 Whitehill and the B2131 Liphook due to flooding following snowfall.
“Please allow extra time for your journey, thank you for your patience.”
AA Traffic News is reporting: “One lane closed due to flooding on A3 both ways between A325 Woolmer Road and A333. Traffic is coping well.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.