Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The weather has impacted the roads in Hampshire with one lane closed on a busy Hampshire A-road due to flooding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A3 northbound has one lane closed between Whitehill and Liphook in Hampshire due to flooding following snowfall. Much of Hampshire was included in a yellow weather warning for snow and ice yesterday (January 4) and while many were not affected, areas further north did see snow.

National Highways have advised that the snowfall has affected the A3 south of the Hindhead Tunnel. It posted on social media: “1 (of 2) lanes closed on the A3 in Hampshire northbound between the A325 Whitehill and the B2131 Liphook due to flooding following snowfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please allow extra time for your journey, thank you for your patience.”

AA Traffic News is reporting: “One lane closed due to flooding on A3 both ways between A325 Woolmer Road and A333. Traffic is coping well.”