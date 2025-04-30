Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A van driver from Fareham has suffered serious injuries after a collision with a tractor in North Boarhunt.

The man in his 30s was taken to hospital after the collision on Southwick Road (B2177) just before midday on Wednesday, April 30. The road has been closed since the incident with an air ambulance attending to assist with the treatment of the van driver.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “The vehicles involved were a Ford Transit van and a John Deere tractor. The driver of the van, a man in his 30s from Fareham, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

“Officers are investigating the incident and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding it. Anyone who witnessed anything of the collision, or who has any footage, including dash cam or mobile phone, is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 44250187191.

“You can also report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website.”

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said: “The air ambulance was dispatched at 11:59 to an incident in Fareham on Wednesday, April 30. The Critical Care Team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic provided treatment to a patient before escorting them to hospital by road ambulance.”