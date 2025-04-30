Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A B-road has been closed in both direction due to an incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The B2177 in North Boarhunt has been closed since just before midday on Wednesday, April 30 with delays building on the approach.

AA Traffic News have reported: “Road closed due to crash on B2177 both ways from Trampers Lane to Boarhunt turn off. Traffic is coping well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel also confirmed the incident on social media: “B2177 North Boarhunt - BLOCKED in both directions between Trampers Ln and Fareham Rd/Sth Boarhunt Rd due to an incident, delays on approach.”

Up to date information on the incident can be found on AA Traffic News.