B2177 North Boarhunt road closed in both directions due to incident

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 14:33 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 14:34 BST
A B-road has been closed in both direction due to an incident.

The B2177 in North Boarhunt has been closed since just before midday on Wednesday, April 30 with delays building on the approach.

AA Traffic News have reported: “Road closed due to crash on B2177 both ways from Trampers Lane to Boarhunt turn off. Traffic is coping well.”

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel also confirmed the incident on social media: “B2177 North Boarhunt - BLOCKED in both directions between Trampers Ln and Fareham Rd/Sth Boarhunt Rd due to an incident, delays on approach.”

Up to date information on the incident can be found on AA Traffic News.

