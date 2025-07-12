Waterlooville youth's e-scooter seized after "goading" officers all day
Two officers had set up shop in the town centre by the bandstand on Saturday, July 12, where they had encouraged local residents to bring their bikes to be marked. While the event was a success, two youth’s spend the day goading them, with one driving an e-scooter recklessly.
After multiple warnings, the officers seized the e-scooter after its use posed a danger to shoppers.
Waterlooville police posted on Facebook: “A pair of youths, one of which on a powerful e-scooter, spent the majority of their day goading officers and tearing up and down the precinct on their bikes/scooters causing not just a nuisance, but a danger to other users of the precinct.
“They were asked numerous times to stop but thought they were above the law. Well, the law has caught up with them and now there is one e-scooter less on the streets of Waterlooville. We know the issues e-scooters create, and we will continue to educate users but enforce the law where appropriate.”