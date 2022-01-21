Wickham paedophile who caused 'unspeakable trauma' to his victim is jailed

Predatory Mark Anderton, of The Circle, Wickham, has been jailed for a string of historic sex offences.

Predatory Mark Anderton, of The Circle, Wickham, has been jailed for a string of historic sex offences against a boy, who was 12 when the attacks began.

In December, the perverted 28-year-old admitted to two counts of sexual activity with a child and one charge of sexual assault of a child. The attacks took place between 2012 and 2014.

Appearing today at Southampton Crown Court he was jailed for three years and two months.

He has also been placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Constable Mark Harris, from Operation Amberstone, led the investigation. He said: ‘Anderton’s actions have caused unspeakable trauma to the victim, and I hope today’s sentencing gives them some small measure of closure so they are able to start a new chapter in their life, knowing justice has been served.

‘I would also like to commend them for the incredible bravery they have shown throughout the case, from reporting, to investigation, to court hearings.

‘The victim in this case is a survivor, showing courage to stand up the man who hurt them and manipulated them repetitively for a number of years.

‘Sexual abuse destroys people’s lives, so we take every report incredibly seriously, and we know it takes great strength to report this kind of crime.

‘If you have experienced any form of sexual abuse, or know someone who has, please contact us.

‘You can speak with one of our specialist officers in complete confidence, and we will support you throughout the process.”

Survivors of sexual abuse are entitled to support whether they report the crime or not.

To access different types of support, see hampshire.police.uk/

