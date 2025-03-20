Witness sought as part of Southsea robbery attempt investigation

Police have issued a picture of a would-be witness after an attempted robbery in Southsea.

In the early hours of the morning of January 15 this year, a man in his 40s was assaulted in Elm Grove. Police said it was reported that attempts were made to steal the victim’s property during this incident.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and bailed with conditions until April 15 while enquiries continue.

Now police have issued an image of a potential witness who may be able to provide key information.

Potential witness to a robbery in Southsea | Hants Police

A police spokesperson said: “We would like to identify and speak to the person pictured in the distinctive yellow Dungarees, who was part of a group of three people walking in the area around this time.

“This person is being treated as a witness and we believe they may have seen part of this incident.

“If this is you, you know who this person is, or you have any information about this incident, please contact police on 101, quoting 44250019901. You can also submit information to us online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.”