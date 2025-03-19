Portsmouth man jailed for 8 weeks following multiple thefts from Co-Ops

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Mar 2025, 14:29 BST
A Portsmouth man has been jailed for eight weeks after admitting to five separate shoplifting charges.

Jason Justin Butler, 33, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Tuesday, March 18 after admitting to stealing a number of items from Co-Ops in Portsmouth. The five offences all took place between January and March this year.

Hampshire police confirmed that Butler admitted to the below offences:

  • Theft of household items from Co-Op, South Parade Pier, on 24 January.
  • Theft of steak and laundry detergent from Co-Op, Queen Street, on 13 February.
  • Theft from Co-Op, Queen Street, on 27 February.
  • Theft of laundry detergent and crème eggs from Co-Op, Queen Street, on 3 March.
  • Theft of toiletries from Co-Op, Queen Street, on 3 March.

