Police are calling for witnesses after a woman crashed in the front doors of a school before driving off and colliding with a police car.

A 60-year-old woman from Havant was arrested on Tuesday, March 4 after reports of a dark blue Mazda crashing into the front doors of Bosmere Junior School in Havant. The incident happened just before 1pm with the vehicle then driving down South Street before colliding with a police car.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “ We are appealing for information and witnesses after a dangerous driving incident in Havant.

“A 60 year-old woman from Havant was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving whilst unfit through drugs, assaulting an emergency worker and child neglect. She has been bailed with conditions until June 5 whilst the investigation continues.

“As part of our enquiries, we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed these incidents, or has dashcam footage from the area at the time. If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please report this to us by calling 101 and quoting reference 44250096666, or report online.”

Police advice you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

No one was injured in the incident.