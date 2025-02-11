Police have confirmed that a number of road closures have been lifted following a serious incident in Portsmouth this morning.

A section of Norway Road in Hilsea, which had been closed since 8.30am this morning after a pedestrian was hit by a lorry, has now reopened. An air ambulance attended the incident and police have remained at the scene throughout the day as they carried out enquiries.

Emergency services on the scene in Norway Road this morning | The News

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Please be aware that the road closures on Norway Road, Hilsea have now been lifted. The road was closed at the junctions with Gunstore Road, Merlin Drive, Copnor Road and Williams Road following a serious road traffic collision this morning.

“Thank you for your patience while we carried out our enquiries at the scene.”

There has been no update as of yet regarding the condition of the pedestrian but as soon as there is any further information we will let you know.