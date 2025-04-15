WATCH: Violent clashes between Southampton and Tottenham fans which led to 22 men jailed for more than 29 years
23 men were arrested overall after tables, chairs, and glasses were thrown on March 18, 2023, on Terminus Terrace following a match between Southampton and Spurs at St Mary’s Stadium. Fans from both sides clashed after their teams drew 3-3.
So far, 22 men have been sentenced to over 29 years in Jail with one man set to be sentenced in the coming weeks.
Chief inspector Stuart Ratcliffe, who has been overseeing this investigation, said: "These men are not football fans, they are violent thugs who use football as an excuse to commit serious disorder. Chairs, tables and drinking glasses were hurled in the street by these men and this put other innocent fans and members of the public at risk.
“This kind of thuggery is completely unacceptable and we will not tolerate it from anyone. Our dedicated Football Unit officers will continue to work with clubs to keep all fans safe and stamp out this type of behaviour.
“I hope these sentences act as a warning to anyone thinking of engaging in this type of behaviour at a football match: We will identify you, we will charge you and you will go to prison."
Police have released footage of the incident which can be seen embedded in this article.