A Gosport road has been closed in both directions following serious collision

A Gosport road has been closed in both directions as emergency services deal with a serious collision.

Grange Road has been closed in both direction on Monday, May 5 due to the incident. Police are currently on the scene with the road closed to Nimrod Drive.

Gosport police announced on social media: “ We are currently on scene dealing with a serious collision on Grange Road. To enable us to deal with this incident, a road closure has been put on Grange Road up until Nimrod Drive. We would ask that you take an alternative route and avoid the area.”

AA Traffic News have reported: “Road blocked due to crash, one vehicle involved on Grange Road both ways between Nimrod Drive and B3334 Rowner Road. Traffic is coping well.”

As soon as there is any further information we will provide an update.