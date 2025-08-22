A woman has been injured in a fight late at night after being followed off a bus by another woman with police appealing for witnesses.

The woman was on a FirstBus service travelling into Gosport on August 16 when the incident happened. She got off of the bus on Grange Road when another woman followed her with a fight breaking out in the street.

Police are now calling for any witnesses to come forward.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses of an incident that took place on Grange Road. At approximately 11.45pm police were called to a report of a fight between two women, allegedly the victim had been followed off of a FirstBus Service travelling into Gosport.

“After being followed from the bus a fight broke out in the street which led to the victim suffering injuries. This is suspected to have taken place next to Tesco's on Grange Road.

“If you believe you may have witnessed this incident, we would like to speak with you. Please call 101 Quoting reference 44250371002 with any information.”