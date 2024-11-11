Remembrance Day: Service in Portsmouth to mark Armistice day - when

Portsmouth will be honouring those who died serving our country at an Armistice Day commemoration in the city centre.

Remembrance Day has been observed since the end of the First World War. Hostilities ended in the conflict on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. The First World War formally ended with the Treaty of Versailles on June 28, 1919.

Remembrance services have been organised across the Portsmouth area to honour those died serving our country.
Remembrance services have been organised across the Portsmouth area to honour those died serving our country. | Keith Woodland (121121-238)

Today (Monday) the Armistice Day Service - November 11 - will take place at The Cenotaph, Guildhall Square, at 10.55am. The short service will include a two-minute silence at the traditional 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. A selection of verses and poems will be read out to the crowds.

Members of the public are also invited to a smaller service at the HMS Royal Oak memorial in The Hard at 11am, with a service being conducted for those who died aboard ship.

Today’s services follow a number of commemorations held across the area yesterday for Remembrance Sunday.

