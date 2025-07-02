A former First Sea Lord has had his tenure in the armed forces end in disgrace.

Admiral Sir Ben Key has been sacked following an investigation into a relationship with a subordinate. The 59-year-old was told to step back from his role in May, but has now been permanently removed from the Royal Navy.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said his behaviour “has been found to have fallen far short of values and standards expected of service personnel”. “This has resulted in termination of service and his commission,” they added.

Former First Sea Lord Sir Ben Key has been sacked from the Royal Navy following an investigation into a relationship with an officer under his command. | Sarah Standing (050624-3469)

Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin added: “We expect the highest standards of behaviour from our Service Personnel and our Civil Servants. We investigate all allegations of inappropriate behaviour and will take robust action against anyone found to have fallen short of our standards, regardless of their seniority.”

Fall from grace

The investigation was launched after Sir Ben was found to have been in a consensual relationship with a female officer under his command. This would be in breach of the Royal Navy’s code of conduct and service test. He is a married father of three children.

In response to the matter, Sir Ben said: “I deeply regret my conduct in the spring of last year, which fell well below the standard I set for myself and that which I set for the Royal Navy. As such, I fully accept the decision of the Defence Council. I am very sorry to those I have hurt personally, and I apologise to everyone who serves with the Royal Navy.”

The Admiral was the First Sea Lord from 2021 until May this year. He was succeeded by General Sir Gwyn Jenkins of the Royal Marines. Sir Ben joined the Navy in in 1984 as a university cadet.

He qualified as helicopter aircrew, principal warfare officer, and junior officer - deploying around the world on various missions. Sir Ben was made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) in 2016 and a Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB) in 2021.

Another high-ranking serviceman, Lieutenant Commander Martyn Mayger, is currently being investigated in an unrelated incident. He was removed from his role as Commanding Officer of HMS Tyne due to alleged “unacceptable sexual behaviour”.