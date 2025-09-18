The officer’s mess at a major Royal Navy site remains on the government’s disposal list.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wardroom at HMS Nelson in Queen Street is still among other locations on the Ministry of Defence’s disposal database. This decision was first earmarked in 2016 under the previous Conservative government.

HMS Nelson, Queen Street, Portsmouth. The Royal Navy site's wardroom remains up for disposal. | Chris Moorhouse (160725-30)

An original estimated disposal date of 2021 was given, but this was deferred in 2022. No changes are expected to be made to the site’s function, with the area continuing to provide accommodation and messing facilities for sailors. No other parts of HMS Nelson are affected. The current estimated disposal date is listed as being from 2032.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As previously reported in The News, a Royal Navy spokesperson said the decision is considered under the Defence Estate Optimisation (DEO) Portfolio. They added that this is the single biggest estates change programme within defence, with £5.1bn being allocated for more modern and sustainable infrastructure.

Sweeping upgrades will be taking place at HMNB Portsmouth soon, which were announced during the Spring statement by chancellor Rachel Reeves alongside a £2.2bn defence spending boost. Aging buildings and other infrastructure will be replaced and regenerated, with carbon-efficient accommodation, working, and welfare facilities being built.

Lee McLocklan, Captain of HMNB Portsmouth, previously hailed the upcoming overhaul and said the shore establishment has a bright future, with more jetties and berths being constructed. The Strategic Defence Review (SDR), published in June, called for the MoD estate to be optimised to address longstanding problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A recapitalisation plan is due to be drawn up by February 2026 to identify priorities and options for investment. The report said this would maximise the value of the estate. This also includes the sale of land deemed surplus to requirements, such as 25 hectares of grassy marshland adjacent to Baker Barracks on Thorney Island.

Under recommendation 61, the report added: “Where alternative use or disposal is the right option, the Defence Infrastructure Organisation must have a strategy for the risk-adjusted maximisation of proceeds, engaging actively with the private sector. Where Defence retains land, it must maximise the use of its assets, including through site development and energy generation.”