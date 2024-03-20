HMS Queen Elizabeth departed Glen Mallan in Scotland today and is sailing towards the drydock in Rosyth. She stopped at The Northern Ammunition Jetty to drop off munitions, with her final destination being the Firth of Forth dockyard, where she was built. The 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier left Portsmouth on March 5, with groups of residents waving goodbye to her. She was pictured with the Arrochar Alps behind her.